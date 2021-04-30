Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading Down 7.2%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.35. Approximately 1,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 174,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

The stock has a market cap of $596.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

