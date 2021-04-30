Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

DSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NYSE DSX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

