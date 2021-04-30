Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of DLGNF stock remained flat at $$78.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. Research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLGNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

