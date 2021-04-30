DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $466.00 at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $449.00 to $466.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.44.

DXCM opened at $421.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.85. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total transaction of $442,724.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.2% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

