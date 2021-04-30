Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €22.80 ($26.82) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.63 ($24.27).

FRA:DTE opened at €15.95 ($18.76) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.17.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

