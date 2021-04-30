Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.60 ($24.24).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

DTE traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching €15.98 ($18.80). The company had a trading volume of 6,443,631 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.17.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

