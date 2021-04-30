Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYY opened at $20.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.