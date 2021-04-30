Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $107.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.40.

NYSE BXP opened at $109.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 16.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 43.5% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

