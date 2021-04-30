Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $337.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.78.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.39. 8,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,332. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.40.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.