Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $825.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $690.00 to $825.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $858.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $769.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $761.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

