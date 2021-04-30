Desjardins Weighs in on CGI Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CGI in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIB. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of GIB opened at $88.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

