Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 83 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 26.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.64 and a 1-year high of $234.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

