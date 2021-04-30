Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

