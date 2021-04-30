Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

