DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,867. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -288.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $66.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

