Denali Advisors LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 69.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

