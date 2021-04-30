Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

