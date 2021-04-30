Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of FONAR worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FONAR by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FONAR by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FONAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 110,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FONAR by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FONAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.32 on Friday. FONAR Co. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.07.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

