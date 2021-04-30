Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.6% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 831,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

