Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.62

Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,822,263 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 70.37 and a quick ratio of 69.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

