DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.25. 78,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,383. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $228.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

