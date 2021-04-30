DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 39,352 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 100.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for 3.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,257,000 after buying an additional 226,199 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 92.0% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 62.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,896,789. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $112.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

