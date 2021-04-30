DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.45. The company had a trading volume of 187,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,366. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

