DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 61 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 129,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 93.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.84. 31,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,993. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.34 and its 200-day moving average is $230.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.