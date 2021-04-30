Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 354.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DECK opened at $351.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.92 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

