Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Tops $0.0448

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $13.34 million and $526,112.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00068014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00081918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00809509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00097861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

