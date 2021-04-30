Datacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 98.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $42,622.59 and $39.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datacoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001157 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003039 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020041 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.