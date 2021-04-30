Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $140.27 and a 12-month high of $238.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.