Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,544 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DAR opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

