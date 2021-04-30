DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners cut DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

