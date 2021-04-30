Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.58. 1,164,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $727,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 87.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $725,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

