Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dana updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.100-2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.

DAN stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,137. Dana has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

