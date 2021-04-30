Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DAI. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.56 ($94.78).

ETR DAI opened at €73.69 ($86.69) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

