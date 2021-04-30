DA Davidson Weighs in on Cambridge Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $607.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

