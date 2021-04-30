DA Davidson Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $205.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Shares of IEX traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,951. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.52 and a 200 day moving average of $198.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in IDEX by 6.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 135.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 202,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

