DA Davidson Comments on Reliant Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Several other research firms have also commented on RBNC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

RBNC stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.