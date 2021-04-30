DA Davidson Boosts Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target to $75.00

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of FIX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. 1,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at $477,311. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.