D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 182,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 76.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 24,800.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 489.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

NYSE:DHI opened at $101.47 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

