CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

CyrusOne has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CONE. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

