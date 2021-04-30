CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberAgent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CYGIY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of -0.16. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

