CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYGIY. Macquarie raised shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CYGIY stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. CyberAgent has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $10.11.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

