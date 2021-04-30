CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

