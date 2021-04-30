CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to post $68.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.36 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $66.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $280.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 billion to $282.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $292.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $295.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,599,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $76.33. The stock had a trading volume of 194,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

