Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $34.25. 4,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,802. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

