Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

CFR stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.