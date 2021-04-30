Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after buying an additional 179,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,029,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Shares of GPI opened at $168.61 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In other news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

