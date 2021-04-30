Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,042 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $605.20 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.84 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $376.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

