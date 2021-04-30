Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,356,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $60.66 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

