Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.9% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $399.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $377.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $402.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

