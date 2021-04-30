CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.800-1.860 EPS.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 844,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,993. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.