CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.800-1.860 EPS.
Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 844,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,993. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.
In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
